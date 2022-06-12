Tema Fuel Company Limited to plant ornamental and forestry trees

Tema, June 12, CDA Consult - Mr. Samuel Kwabla Alorvor, Head of Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental Sustainability at the Tema Fuel Company (TFC) Limited says the company has identified strategic locations in Tema to plant about 1,200 tree species.

He said the company is committed to plant ornamental and forestry trees as part of the Green Ghana Tree Planting Campaign being pursued by the Government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Alorvor said the management and staff of the Tema Fuel Company have started the project with the planting of 510 tree species at the Tema Senior High School within and outside the premises, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) on Saturday.

The staff and management members of the company would also plant 100 trees at their various households, 50 trees at Chemu Senior High Technical School, 100 trees at the Tema General Hospital (TGH), 120 trees at Kpone Senior High School, 30 trees at Tema Sports Stadium, and 290 trees at the Tema Technical Institute.

Mr. Alorvor said human activities have caused the depletion of the ozone layer, and as result the rainfall patterns have changed, making the earth hot.

He said the depletion of the ozone layer is also leading to reduced water supply and quality, the loss of iconic species and landscapes, distorted rhythms of nature, and the potential for extreme events to overwhelm the regulating services of ecosystems.

Mr. Alorvor also noted that “the global community is now experiencing more frequent and intense drought, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels, and melting glaciers.

He said warming oceans can directly harm animals, destroy the places they live, and wreak havoc on people's livelihoods and communities.

Therefore, the call to action through the Green Ghana campaign which involves the planting of trees is a wake-up initiative to save the world and mankind, “everyone must join the initiative to save the world and humanity”.

He added that because there was a change in rainfall pattern, farmers are not able to produce more food as expected, which is creating food shortage, and price increment.

Mr. Alorvor said the planting of trees must be backed with conscious efforts to stop the uncontrolled felling of trees and the destruction of the vegetation, “if as a nation we plant more trees it was going to give more oxygen in the environment to aid in the growth of humans and plants”.

He said Tema Fuel Company Limited has set up a monitoring team to ensure that the trees they plant survive, “we are not just planting but would deploy a team to regularly monitor the growth of the trees”.

Madam Patricia Annan-Quaye, Senior House Mistress Tema Senior High School advised that it was right to teach students and individuals to keep the environment green.

She said trees provide shade and a resting place for people adding that the government should see to the reduction of the price of gas so that it reduces the felling of trees for usage as charcoal and firewood.

As part of the initiative, the management of TFC Limited through Madam Petrina Nyann Head of Human Resource and Administration supported each of the schools and Tema General Hospital with fuel supply worth GHC2,000.00 as part of the voluntary works.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nauen Naicker, Depot Manager of Tema Fuel Company Limited, elaborated that the Green Ghana Project was a good initiative, stressing that since human activities take much from the environment it was best to give back to the environment and they were happy to be involved as a company.

Source: CDA Consult