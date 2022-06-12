"Nananom are not anti-Goverment agents but rather Development Partners" - Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

12.06.2022 LISTEN

Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has stated emphatically that Nananom being custodian of lands in the country would not be antagonistic to Government of the day's programmes and policies but rather partners in development.

" Nananom as citizens of Ghana supports Government of the day to execute its programmes and policies that would improve the lives of the people in their jurisdiction.

They wouldn't therefore do anything that would deny their people in terms of social amenities and other development oriented projects.

Every Traditional Ruler seeks to ensure total development in people's lives and in infrastructure. That is the core mandate of traditional rulers. They should not be seen as anti-Goverment.

We cannot do it alone without active involvement of the Government because we are partners in development seeking for the wellbeing of the people.

Nananom cannot and will never be 'enemy' to the Government of the day. We contribute our quota towards National Development."

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated these at a ceremony to celebrate his 50th Birthday Anniversary at Gomoa Ankamu ( Apam Junction) last Sunday.

" Nananom don't just criticize for criticizing sake but we express our sentiment about issues that bothers the welfare of our people for which they want Government to address them.

So if Omanhene or a Traditional Ruler expresses his views on national issues, he should not be taken to the cleanest, critical analysis of whatever he said would be better than seeing or tagging him as an opponent to the government.

What those in Government and Opposition patties should do is to take deep breath and analysis whatever Nananom are saying are Truth situation at the grassroots or not and would be beneficial to both his jurisdiction and Ghanaians as a whole. I repeat, Nananom serve the Government of the Day.

Government and for that matter Political Parties should know that Nananom are tools that are used to implement their programmes and policies when they assume Political Leadership Positions in the country."

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI who was the former President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs admonished potential investors to involve Nananom and the Traditional Council of the areas they wants to invest before getting themselves into Land Litigations.

According to Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Traditional Council has been mandated by the Constitution of Ghana and the Chieftaincy Act to ensure release or acquisition of Land within its jurisdiction were properly documented and witnessed.

" This is the best way of solving land litigation due to double sales of land to potential investors and other people who wants to start or expand their businesses.

With Nananom as witnesses, every land transaction is sealed and secured. I therefore advise people to contact the Traditional Council before going to Land Commission Secretariat to make a search for their preferred land." Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI noted.

He encouraged Chiefs in the country especially those in the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area to serve their people with humility with maximum amount of respect devoid of arrogant and hate speeches.

" You are there as a Chief to serve but not to be served, don't go along bragging about your status but rather be the humble servant.

If we do that, we would be accorded the best respect for being a great leader. Let also involve all stakeholders in our communities in decision making thus emulating our forefathers who worked in unity to achieve what we are benefiting as Chiefs and Queen mothers."

Recounting the achievement of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Amankorahene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Odum Amanfo IV noted that he was the first-ever Omanhene from Gomoa to become the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs bearing Six (6) years after his enstoolment.

" Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has reviewed some of the Bye-laws of the Traditional council by imposing tougher charging fees for suspects caught in Teenage Pregnancy as a way of to improving academic Standard.

Under the noble reign of Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Chieftancy related litigation has declined in the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area with serious issues pending at the various Courts being settled through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Introduction of Ebusuapanyin to Omanhene to avoid unnecessary litigation among family Members among other things. We are grateful to Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI for his Inspirational Leadership

Present at the colourful occasion were the Esihene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, Nana Kobina Abew Oti II, Manwirehene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and Nana Otsieku Baah XIII, Baamuhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.