Sam George Blurs Social Media With His Recent Dumsor Tweet.

12.06.2022 LISTEN

The member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George, has been vehemently engaging in verbal exchanges with netizens over his recent Dumsor complaint on Twitter.

The loud member of Parliament, in a tweet sighted by this portal on Saturday, June 11, 2022, complained to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo, over a light issue in his area and asked whether it was the energy crisis (Dumsor) or not.

Soon after that tweet, some netizens seemed to be unhappy with the MP’s tweet for the reason that he does not pay light bills like ordinary Ghanaians and that the President he was complaining about the light issue to is not the energy minister nor a worker of the electricity company of Ghana (ECG).

“Dear @NAkufoAddo, my lights have been off since 6:30 am. What's up? E be dumsor or yes?” He quizzes.

“You no dey pay light bill but you dey complain.

“Nana Addo is not the Energy minister, channel your problem to the right person. You're a member of parliament and you know the functions of the various organs of government.” The netizens reacted.

In response to this, Sam George washed away the fact that he does not pay his light bill and indicated that his monthly light bill is the netizen’s yearly expenditure, so the netizens throwing punches at him, whom he described as "educated illiterates," should not pour out such ignorance.

“My weekly light bill be your yearly living expense. Don't infect my timeline with your poverty mentality. Off you go!

You were the one who connected the free light ong? Educated illiterates spewing their ignorance proudly all over. Tueh!” He reacted.

The conversation then became interesting, with the outspoken MP replying to every negative response to his Dumsor tweet.

‘Domsor' is a continuous, irregular, and unpredictable power outage that is accompanied by blackouts caused by a power supply shortage. Ghana's generating capacity fell by 400–600 megawatts in 2015, far short of what the country required, causing electricity distributors to regularly shed load with rolling blackouts.

In the Akan language, the term ‘Dum sor’ means On and Off, which was used by the then-opposition New Patriotic Party’s Members of Parliament to describe the situation.

Please find below the tweet and the frequent exchanges between the MP and some netizens