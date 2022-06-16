PeFHED donates furniture to Kukuruzua School

Co-Chief Executive Officer of the People Foundation for Health and Education Development (PeFHED) has presented 120 plastic tables and chairs to Kukuruzua Basic School in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Dr Major Batamiya Aseno, a native of Zebilla and a Ghanaian-based in USA visited the school last year and saw the unhealthy condition under which the pupils study especially some were lying on the bare floor, improvised desks and dilapidated classroom blocks studying.

After seeing the severity of the situation, Dr Major hurriedly intervened by providing some 120 plastic tables and chairs to the school.

The headmistress of the school, Serah Imoro, who received the furniture on behalf of the School, expressed gratitude to him for coming to their aid.

According to her, the problem of lack of desks was not peculiar to the school alone but other clusters and appealed to the district assembly to come to their aid.

She appealed to the Assembly to consider constructing a new classroom block for the school.

In his response, Dr Major Batamiya Aseno promised to do something about the dilapidated structure which is at the verge of collapse.