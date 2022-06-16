Philanthropists donate Ghc43,000 to complete health facility in Kuboko

Residents of Kuboko, Narigu, Pigu, Teogo and adjoining towns in the Bawku West District of the Upper Eadt Region will no longer have to travel miles to the Zebilla Government Hospital or Yelwoko health centre for healthcare.

The communities can now boast of a well-furnished CHPS compound in the Kuboko community.

The facility was started by Kuboko community members led by their Assembly member, Hon Robert Awuluba and supported by the People Foundation for Health and Education Development, (PeHED).

The farming communities of Kuboko, Narigu, pigu, Aramkoliga and others in the Bawku west have since been depending on the Zebilla government for healthcare.

The challenges people face in accessing healthcare attracted, Dr Major Batamiya Aseno, a native of Zebilla and a philanthropist based in US with support from the People Foundation for Health and Education Development assisted to complete the project.

Dr Major Batamiya said he was touched seeing old men and women, pregnant women and others putting up the structure themselves to access health care.

The Health Director for Bawku West District, Alhassan Lawal, who together commissioned the facility thanked the community members and Dr Major and his foundation for completing the CHPS compound initiated by the community members.

He however pledges to take good care of the structure and post nurse to provide quality healthcare.

The entire communities expressed gratitude to Dr Major Batamiya Aseno and his partners for the kind gesture.