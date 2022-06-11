You should be praising Togbe Afed, apologize — 'Brotherhood of Anlo' to Paul Adom-Otchere over comments on ex-gratia

The Brotherhood of Anlo, a non-profit group of young Anlo men, is demanding an apology from Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, over his comments against Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, for returning his Ex-Gratia.

The group deemed the comments “disrespectful, disparaging and discriminating” and, thus, must be withdrawn.

Mr Adom-Otchere, on his Good Evening Ghana show, alleged that the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State had a record of poor attendance at Council meetings and did not merit the payment of the emolument.

A statement signed by Mr Evans Amuzu, the Secretary/Convener of the group and copied to the Ghana News Agency, advised the TV host to refrain from such “divisive acts.”

It asked Mr Adom-Otchere to withdraw his comments and apologise to Togbe and the good people of the Ewe origin and give Tobge the respect he would accord any other chief in Ghana.

“At this time that our nation is saddled with issues of unemployment and revenue challenges, Paul should be praising Togbe for being so patriotic by returning his Ex-Gratia to government and by extension the suffering people of Ghana due to the economic meltdown,” the statement said.

It expressed gratitude to Togbe Afede for his donation of GH¢100,000.00 each to Members of Parliament of the three coastal districts of the Volta Region affected by tidal waves.

