Zebilla: Military truck kills one, injures many

One person has been killed with others injured after a military truck rammed into shops and containers in Zebilla, near the Custom Barrier in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Eyewitnesses told modern Ghana reporter that the truck was on top of a speed from Bolga direction to Bawku when it hit a pot hole losing control of the vehicle.

The witnesses indicated that the vehicle veered off the road destroying shops and containers along the roadside.

One person who was on his motorbike infront of the military truck was hit from behind killing him instantly.

Some traders sustained injuries. Three motorbikes parked by the roadside were also destroyed.

The Zebilla District Police Command, NADMO and the soldiers were all at the scene to control the traffic.

Meanwhile, residents of Zebilla are appealing to the contractor, Quiroz Galvao, working on the Bolga- Pulmakom road to immediately fix speed ramps in the township to prevent similar accidents.