12 soldiers discharged, four in stable condition after accident

Twelve out of the 16 military personnel who sustained various degrees of injuries after being involved in a road crash along the Suhum – Anum Apapam Road, have been discharged.

The remaining four are in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

A statement signed by Naval Captain M.A Larbi, Director, Public Relations and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the crash occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2022, along the Suhum – Anum Apapam Road when the Military truck in, which they were traveling suddenly developed a mechanical fault causing it to tip over.

It said about 16 military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries and were initially treated at Anum Apapam Clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.

“In reference to a viral video depicting a road traffic accident involving some military personnel, the Ghana Armed Forces wishes to clarify that the personnel drawn from the Southern Command, were embarking on an operation (Operation Halt II), to stop illegal mining on some river bodies in parts of the Eastern Region,” the statement said.

It expressed appreciation to residents of Anum Apapam, the surrounding areas and the Apapam Clinic Staff who came to the aid of the injured personnel, and also the National Ambulance Service for the swift evacuation of the victims to the 37 Military Hospital.

The statement said GAF would continue to count on the support of Ghanaians in curbing illegal mining on water bodies and in the fight against other illegal activities.

GNA