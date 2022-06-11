Gov’t allocates $10M to refurbish Kwame Nkrumah park, Cape Coast castle & others — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that an amount of US$10 million has been set aside to refurbish and construct new tourist sites in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo says part of the money will be used to renovate the Cape Coast Castle , the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, among others.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly renovated Ghana National Museum in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said the tourism industry needs to be given the needed attention.

“Government has committed US$ 10 million to rehabilitate and build a number of tourist and heritage attractions including the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Manhyia Palace Museum, Gbewaa Palace Museum and the Yaa Asantewaa Palace among others.”

Despite the enormous potential of Ghana's tourism sector, most facilities in the sector are in dilapidated states and have seen no renovation since establishment.

Others, too, have their road networks in deplorable states.

Recently, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, for instance, was temporarily closed for repair works .

The closure took effect from Friday, May 27, 2022, until “further notice”, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

This is to help “upgrade the Memorial Park to a standard that befits the stature of the former President”.

But President Akufo-Addo believes the rehabilitation works will pave the way for the true Ghanaian identity.

“As we reopen the doors of these Museums to the public, there is great hope from us that the development of the museum will enable the history of Ghana and Africa to be told in a manner that inspires hope and confidence in our youth and which will illustrate that our culture is a true expression of the African identity, a culture that emphasizes unity, hard-work, creativity, innovation, solidarity and family”, he stressed.

Tourism has been a sector in the country that needs revitalization and more exposure, as it has the potential of helping to boost employment in the country.

By Citi Newsroom