SOSA prepares ahead of their anniversary celebration

Tema, June 11, CDA Consult - The Star Old Students Association (SOSA), of the Star Basic School in Tema Community 5 has organized a stakeholders’ engagement with the school’s administrators in preparation for the commemoration of its Golden Jubilee in 2024.

The engagement among other objectives was to deliberate on the issues the school was facing and how best the old students could be of help to the pupils in the primary and students in the Junior High Schools.

Speaking during the engagement as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Baah, President of SOSA said though the anniversary would be in 2024, there was a need to arrange and start making plans for it.

He noted that the association was planning a health and sanitation event and a football competition between the teachers and the old students.

“There would also be a mental health and stress talk as well as staff motivation for the teachers in October 2022 to coincide with the World Teachers Day,” he added.

He indicated that the association was determined to make the welfare of the staff a priority adding that, “the old students helped some teachers in terms of welfare and also contributed to pay medical bills for them in 2021 to show appreciation for what they have been doing.”

Madam Irene Baffour Awuah, Headmistress of Star Junior High School outlined some of the concerns and issues that were disturbing the school and pleaded with the Alumni and other stakeholders to come to their aid.

Madam Awuah stated that the main challenge the school was facing had to do with the flooding of the school park anytime there was a downpour which left both the teachers and students in dismay.

“Our shoes and sandals are getting spoilt due to the flooding of the school park and it’s a big challenge to us,” she added.

She said that there were a lot of theft issues in the school and that they needed enough security because as of now there was only one security man guiding the whole school which was not good enough.

She added that they needed to renovate the fence wall which was almost falling off to enable them to keep the children on campus till it was closing time.

Madam Awuah pleaded with SOSA and the Tema West Municipal Assembly to come to their aid and provide these things so that the students can have a peaceful environment to learn and produce good grades.