*Green Ghana Day 2022: Naada Jinapor Foundation plant trees to mitigate Government's afforestation drive*

Chief Executive Officer for Naada Jinapor Foundation, Mrs. Naada Jinapor together with students and residents of Busunu have jointly planted over 20,000 tree seedlings to help Government's afforestation drive dubbed "Green Ghana".

The tree planting which took place at Busunu a community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on June 10th, 2022.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the tree planting exercise, the Law practitioner who is also the wife of Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, said the tree planting was to help re-green, preserve and protect the country's forest cover.

She underscored the importance of trees to the survival of human beings and the environment in general and impressed on everyone to be a part of the initiative.

She added that the "Green Ghana Project" is a national initiative and called on well meaning Ghanaians to fully embrace it by planting more trees to recover our vegetation.

According to her, concerted measures and efforts are needed to restore the degradation and adverse depletion of our forest reserves and the environment at large.

She lauded the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for introducing the initiative which is aimed at restoring the country's forest reserves and urged stakeholders and the entire public to play a part in the nation wide exercise.