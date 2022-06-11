Corporate institutions team up with Ashaiman Municipal to plant trees

Ashaiman, June 11, CDA Consult – Corporate institutions, Security Services, public and private bodies as well as residents joined officials including the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive and Assembly Members to plant trees within the municipality as part of the 2022 Green Ghana Tree Planting Campaign.

Trees including Politeia, Militia, Rain tree, Cacia, and Royal palm, were planted along some principal streets, municipal parks, compounds of public and private institutions, and at strategic locations.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere said about 3,000 trees were delivered to the municipality for subsequent planting saying the Parks and Gardens Unit at the Municipal Assembly would take delivery of the remaining 7,000 trees for the Green Ghana Tree Planting Campaign.

He said the tree-planting campaign in Ashaiman forms part of the Green Ghana Campaign which was aimed at planting over ten million trees across the entire country and was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ashaiman.

Mr. Okyere commended residents including corporate organizations within the Ashaiman Municipality who showed tremendous interest in the second phase of the tree planting campaign.

He noted that it was important for every institution to participate in the Green Ghana Campaign, saying that trees served a very important purpose in every community.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive assured the residents that the local authority would enforce the by-laws against stray animals and caution the resident not to allow their livestock to destroy the planted trees.

Mr. Okyere also called on shop owners and corporate institutions to adopt and protect the trees in the municipality.