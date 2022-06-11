Tema CHRAJ: Fight against corruption demands a collective effort

Tema, June 11, CDA Consult – Tema Regional Directorate of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has reiterated that the fight against corruption should be a collective effort, all stakeholders must work together with state and non-state actors to deal with the canker.

The Tema Regional CHRAJ assured the public that the commission has shown enough commitment to prosecute persons who commit any act of corruption, particularly public officials.

Madam Fatimata Mahami, the CHRAJ Tema Regional Director, therefore, advised the citizenry to desist from withholding corruption related cases and assured the public of being protected by the law against victimization, should they report corrupt public officials.

Speaking on the theme: "Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality, Perspective of CHRAJ," at the 13th Edition of the Stakeholders Engagement And Worker's Appreciation Day Seminar of the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency, Madam Mahami encouraged the citizenry to report incidents of corruption to the appropriate state institutions to ensure that justice is served. Information gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema confirms.

The GNA Tema Stakeholder Engagement is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues and serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general and the growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

The engagement also saw Dr. Stephen Ayisi-Addo, Programme Manager, the National AIDS/STI Control Programme who spoke on the topic: "Ghana's HIV strategies in line with the global health strategy for HIV, STI, and Viral Hepatitis; An integrated approach to prevention”.

Madam Mahami said, "reporting incidents of corruption to state institutions including CHRAJ will help us to deal with the issue,” stressing when people know that their corrupt acts would be reported they will stop, as it will also help promote national peace and security, boost economic development and improve the living conditions of many citizenries.

The CHRAJ Tema Director emphasized that the commission is permitted by law to deal with corruption but the citizenry ought to report people involved in the practice to the commission to enable it to execute its constitutional mandate.

Madam Mahami explained that many roads, hospitals, schools, and other public facilities are in bad conditions sometimes due to corrupt acts and called on the public to report and expose perpetrators of the social menace for the sake of national development.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager in welcoming remarks tasked the media to continue to led strong advocacy that will make the grounds infertile for corruption to thrive.

He said the fight against corruption will bear no fruit without the active participation of the media in raising awareness of its dangers, both in the public and private sectors and enlightening the citizenry of their duty to combat it.