VIDEO:Free SHS Matron Caught Stealing Foodstuff

A matron with Ofoase Senior High Technical School (OSHTS) in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has been arrested by the police.

According to the report, the matron was apprehended diverting foodstuffs meant for OSHTS for her personal use.

Narrating the incident to Kingdom FM, the Principal Witness and the Former Assembly Member for Ofoase Electoral Area, Mr. Tweneboah Koduah popularly knowns as TK said, the suspect connived with a taxi driver, brought the taxi cab into the school premises and loaded the goods, with the support of some shadow staffs in the school.

Mr. TK added that he was informed by some group of youths and subsequently apprehended her.

“There was a tip-off that the woman had hired a taxi to load the foods meant for the school which was recently provided by the government.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako