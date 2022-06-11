Togbe Afede would've been described as wiser than King Solomon if he was a different chief — Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure

11.06.2022 LISTEN

An investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has heaped praises on Togbe Afede XIV for rejecting the Ghc365k paid him as ex-gratia for serving a council of state from 2017 to 2020.

He believes Togbe Afede would have been described as wiser than King Solomon if he was a different chief.

“If some other chief had done what Togbe Afede has done, some of those attacking Togbe would have said he’s wiser than King Solomon,” he said.

This was cited by Modernghana News in a Facebook post by the seasoned journalist, Manasseh Azure on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

In another post earlier on Friday, June 11, Manasseh explained briefly Togbe Afede’s intention of returning the money.

“The work you gave me was a part-time job. You gave me a good salary and enough benefits to compensate for what I did. I don't think you, again, have to give me 365,000 Cedis after four years. Kindly take back the money.

“The above is what Togbe Afede XIV did. And some people are treating it as a crime. It is as simple as that," he explained.