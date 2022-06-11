Green Ghana: Executive Director of NACPaCC advocates for Communitywatchdog to sustain the project

11.06.2022 LISTEN

Yesterday 10th June 2022 has been set aside by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to plant about 20,000 trees across the length and breadth of the country.

On the issue of sustainability of the trees after the usual mass planting at communities and public places, section of the Ghanaian public and some Civil Society groups have called for more engagement to help sustain the plants.

Addressing Journalists in Tamale as part of the Green Ghana day activities, the Executive Director of Northern Advocacy Centre for Peace and Climate Change (NACPaCC), Mr. Mahama Saani Zulkiflu lauded the Green Ghana project, indicating that it would help make Ghana Green again.

According to him, the survival of the noble project will need the full participation of the general public.

"If you want any project to succeed, there must be a lot of participation, the people around must be seen participating, so by the end of the day, the people themselves will protect and own the project, but if you come with your people from somewhere, I will sit-down looking at it, whatever happens to the said project wouldn't be my business or the problem of the community, so am appealing to the Forestry Commission to intensify public education for the public to understand why they should take the Green Ghana project serious”.

He appealed to the relevant stakeholders that matters in the Green Ghana project to directly involve community members in their activities.

Mr. Mahama urged the forestry commission to form a 'Community Green Watchdog' at the various communities for them to be responsible for the trees after the ceremonial planting.

These, he believed will sustain the Green Ghana project across the country.

According to him, his outfit had planted hundreds of trees at the Kunyavilla and some Communities in the past.

Mr. Mahama further called on the public to visit the offices of the Northern Advocacy Centre for Peace and Climate Change and the Forestry Commission in Tamale for free seedlings or plants.

By Nurudeen Ibrahim