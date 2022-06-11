Obuasi East To Grow 16,000 Trees To Mark 2nd Edition Of Green Ghana Day

Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency on Friday 10th May, 2022 joined the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District Hon. Faustina Amissah to mark this year’s edition of Green Ghana Day to plant 16,000 trees in the District.

The Green Ghana Day was instituted last year by Government, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

The maiden edition of the Green Ghana Day was held on June 11, 2021, where Hon. Faustina Amissah led the entire District to plant 11,000 trees

The Green Ghana initiative seeks to create enhanced national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards restoration of degraded landscape in the country.

Speaking at the launch to mark this year’s edition of the Green Ghana Day at Christ the King Catholic Senior High School in the Obuasi East District with the theme: “Mobilizing for a Greener Future”, Hon. Faustina Amissah said forest is one of the most important resources of our country as it provides sources of livelihood for many and generates income and also very important to the fight against climate change and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said this initiative by the government will ensure the beatification of Obuasi East and provide shades along pedestrian walkways and greening open spaces.

To make the project a successful one, Hon. Amissah seized the opportunity to appeal to those who will go for seedlings to protect and maintain the sealings

The DCE promised that her outfit will team with other stakeholders to ensure that the trees planted will be properly caged to ensure that the seedlings are well protected.

Again, she said the Assembly will do a follow up on the seedlings given to individuals to ensure they are well maintained.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom said, it was significant to mark the day to restore Ghana’s greenery environment.

He bemoaned the recent destruction of the forest areas. He said “if we do not replace the depleted forest by growing more trees, how can we survive as a people ".

The Member of Parliament expressed his hope that the people of Obuasi will contribute in diverse ways to ensure that the exercise does not burden the public purse.