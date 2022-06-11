NPP’s ambition to break the 8 is neither here nor there - Benjamin Kumbuor

Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor

11.06.2022 LISTEN

A former Minister for Defence, Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor has insisted that the ambition of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight (8) years cycle in government is neither here nor there.

The elephant party in the past year has been drumming home the desire to stay in power beyond the two-term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Although the NPP government has been tipped by multiple surveys to lose the next general election, the party says it is confident of breaking the eight.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, June 11, 2022, former NDC MP Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor noted that the aim of the NPP is irrelevant. According to him, the priority should be on breaking the bad nuts in the country’s democracy and not how long a party stays in power.

“Of course, [the NDC will stop the NPP from breaking the 8. That is their wish and nobody can take their wish away from them.

“As for breaking the 8 in terms of the election and government cycle, it is neither here nor there,” Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor said.

Insisting that breaking the 8 is a misplaced priority, the former Minister of Defence added that very soon parties will even struggle to retain power after four years.

“A time will come that a political party will not even get to eight years for any 8 to be broken. The 2020 election is there to guide us. Let people try to break the 8 but there are more fundamental things for us to break in our democracy,” Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor emphasised.