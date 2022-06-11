Green Ghana Day 2022: DCE for North Gonja plant trees to re-green Ghana

District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Adam Eliasu as part of the Green Ghana Project held today, Friday, June 10, 2022, planted tree seedlings to help in greening the community for a sustainable and beautiful vegetation cover.

The DEC who also marked the day with a stakeholder engagement at the conference hall of the North Gonja Assembly complex, called on residents of the District to rally behind the initiative which is aimed at protecting the country's forest cover and the environment at large.

According to him, the Green Ghana Project is a collective responsibility and urged stakeholders, students, and the general public to embrace the initiative wholeheartedly by planting trees in their homes, workplaces, open environments and farm lands.

He also implored them to nurture and monitor the trees to ensure that the trees progress to serve their purpose.

The Green Ghana Project is a national initiative aimed at planting trees to preserve and protect the country's forest reserves.

It's being spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources led by sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

It was first held on 11 June, 2021 where more than 5 million trees were planted across the country in a single day.

This year's Green Ghana Project is targeted at planting 20 million trees across the country.