Igbo King in Ghana honored as “Champion Newspaper Personality” for 2021

King of the Igbo community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) AMB Chukwudi J. Ihenetu, has been honored as the “Champion Newspaper Personality” of the year 2021 in the diaspora.

The award ceremony, held at the Victoria Island at the Eko Hotel and Suits, Lagos in Nigeria saw many other dignitaries honored on the night.

The major award of the night, the “Champions Newspaper Personality of the year award 2021” was bestowed o Eze Igbo Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu.

In an interview, the Igbo King expressed his gratitude to the organizers for the honor done him for working to promote the Igbo culture in the diaspora.

He said, “I am grateful to the Government of Ghana, the traditional rulers and queen mothers for giving us the opportunity to promote the Igbo culture in Ghana.”

The Igbo King in Ghana dedicated the award to his elders who have supported him all these years to do the kind of work he is doing in Ghana.

HRM Eze Ihenetu is best known for his philanthropic nature and also a lead promoter of the Igbo culture in the diaspora.

Other award winners of the night included presidential hopeful of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso for winning the “Champions Newspaper Youth Empowerment icon of the year,” with Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah winning the “Champions Newspaper Minister of the year award” while NEM Insurance Plc won the “Champions Newspaper Insurance Company of the year.” Enditem

Source: newsghana.com.gh