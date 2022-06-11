Bono region defies downpour to plant over one million trees

11.06.2022 LISTEN

Residents of Sunyani and some other parts of the Bono region on Friday June 10, 2022, defied an early morning downpour to take part in the government’s afforestation drive dubbed “Green Ghana Day.”

The first session of the Bono regional edition of the programme took place at the Sunyani Technical University (STU) while the concluding part was held at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The Green Ghana initiative, introduced last year, seeks to create enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action toward restoration of degraded landscape in the country and inculcate in youth the value of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits.

It further seeks to mitigate watersheds, enhance livelihoods towards communities through engagement in the production of tree seedlings and beautify our communities and environment in general.

Punctuality

Even though the event was scheduled to start at 09:00am, by 08:15am, the Bono Regional Minister and his entourage made up Dr Ebenezer Ajagbeley, the Director of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Accra; the Regional Police Commander; the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi and other officials of the Bono Regional Co-ordinating Council were at the event grounds, poised for action.

They were joined the Vice-Chancellors of STU and UENR, Ing. Prof Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah and Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako and staff of the two universities to commemorate the day.

The Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene urged all those taking part in the exercise not to do so for just for the sake of it but for the benefits humanity would gain from the trees planted.

“And so, because we know the importance of these trees to human lives, we’re considering many species of tree seedlings for planting today. They include medicinal and food trees and many others”, she said.

The minister warned that anyone who allows his animals to graze on any of the trees planted would not be spared but would be dealt with according to the law.

Climate change

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, Ing. Prof Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah noted that with just eight years left for us to attain the 2030 UN SDGs, climate change continues to derail our efforts, as it impacts negatively on the fundamentals required to achieve these goals.

“In light of the above, as responsible corporate citizens committed to the UN SDGs, the staff and students of Sunyani Technical University will plant Two Thousand Tree seedlings today to commemorate the Green Ghana day.”

“We will also continue to plant and nurture Ten Thousand more trees within the year as a legacy project for our 55th Anniversary Celebration, which is climaxing on November 5, 2022, in support of the Green Ghana Project.”

He encouraged individuals to own the trees by embossing their names on them so that in future they can look back with pride that they played a part in this important exercise.

Commendation

The Vice-Chancellor of UENR, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, commended government for the introduction of the Green Ghana Day and encouraged everyone to actively get on board.

Dr Ebenezer Ajagbeley, the Director of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Accra, said the maiden edition of the Green Ghana Day, which was held last year was over 70% successful.

He also underscored the importance of trees on the environment and for the survival of human beings.

Commemorative trees

At the two sessions at both STU and UENR, the Regional Minister planted the first tree seedling to kick-start the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellors of STU and UENR, together with their respective Registrars as well as the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and other dignitaries took turns to plant various tree seedling to commemorate the day.

Members of the public also had the opportunity to plant trees as part of the occasion. This year’s Green Ghana Day is under the theme, “Mobilizing for a Greener Future.”

The Bono region is expected to plant over on million trees this year while approximately 20 million trees are expected to be planted nationwide.