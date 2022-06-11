Police Sergeant captured smoking in viral video interdicted

11.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has confirmed that it has interdicted one of its Sergeants after he was captured in a viral video smoking.

Sergeant Isaac Nii Sowah in a video that has gone around on social media was seen in uniform smoking what appeared to be a narcotic drug.

Unhappy with the conduct of the Sergeant which goes against its Code of Ethics, the Ghana Police Service has started processes to crack the whip.

In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the security agency, it has disclosed that Isaac Nii Sowah has been interdicted over his action.

“The Police Administration has interdicted No. 42681 G/Sgt Isaac Nii Sowah, stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command, was captured in uniform smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug,” part of the Police statement reads.

The Ghana Police Service notes that investigation is ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action.

In addition, Isaac Nii Sowah is to be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy.