Any idiot can go to court — Afia Schwar fires Wontumi for suing her

The outspoken Afia Schwarzenegger has returned fire on Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) moments after she was sued for defamation.

The socialite posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page with the caption, “A wise man once said, and I quote, Any idiot can go to court.”

Chairman Wontumi sued Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation of character after she claimed in her Instagram video that she has once had sexual intimacy with him (Chairman Wontumi).