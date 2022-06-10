16 Operation Halt II military personnel sustained injuries, hospitalised after accident — GAF confirms

10.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GFA) has confirmed that 16 Operation Halt II military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident that happened on Wednesday, June 9, 2022.

A military truck carrying some military personnel encountered an accident along the Suhum-Anum Apapam Road when it developed a mechanical fault.

After the truck tipped over, 16 of the military personnel on board sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised at the Anum Apapam clinic.

In a press release from the Ghana Armed Forces, it says 12 of the officers have been discharged after they were transferred to the 37 Military Hospital for additional treatment. Meanwhile, the remaining four who are still on admission are in stable condition and responding to treatment very well.

“About 16 military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries and were initially treated at Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.

“The Military High Command has visited the personnel on admission and as at this morning, 12 out of the injured personnel had been discharged while the remaining four (4) are in a stable condition and responding to treatment,” a press release from GAF said on Friday.

GAF notes that despite the accident, it is not perturbed and will continue to tackle illegal mining in the country while counting on the support of the citizenry.

Below is a copy of the Ghana Armed Forces press release: