'You can't be cutting trees and pretending to plant trees; revoke Achimota Forest E.I' — Johnnie Hughes to government

10.06.2022 LISTEN

A broadcast journalist with the Accra-based TV3, a subsidiary of Media General, Mr. Johnnie Hughes says if Ghana wants to be serious about greening the environment Akufo-Addo government should first tackle the Achimota Forest brouhaha.

He noted that government cannot be pretending to be planting trees when it is seeking to destroy forest reserves including the Atewa Forest destined for bauxite mining.

Mr. Hughes said this while discussing the Green Ghana project on his Johnny's Bite show on TV3, Friday, June 10, 2022. According to him, if the government does not protect the forest, then his policy of greening Ghana will be in vain.

He then added that government should rather show commitment to issues concerning the destruction of the forest reserves. He cited Sir John’s controversial Will and the activities of galamseyers as issues government has neglected.

He also added that to be able to fully achieve the goal, the government should rather revoke the EI 144 that declassified portions of Achimota forest as a forest reserve.

“You can not be cutting trees and be planting trees, the bigger conversation should have been concerning the Achimota forest, the Sir John’s Will, and who has a share in it or who doesn't. To fully achieve this, the government must revoke the EI144 which declassified the Achimota forest,” he asserted.

Mr. Hughes referred to an article published in 2018, which contains information about the establishment of inter-ministerial committees that included many cabinet ministers to fight against the activities of galamsey miners that have caused havoc to our forest reserves and water bodies.

"Now there is a 2018 story that we are moving 60 percent faster in depleting our forest cover, we knew about this yet...we blackmail the people that we have to plant trees... We set up an inter-ministerial committee on Galamsey which included ten ministers, comprising Dominic Nitihu, the interior minister, Ambrose Derry...Yet nothing good came out of it,” said Johnnie Hughes.