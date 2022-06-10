8 persons arrested for attempting to set Chief ablaze

10.06.2022 LISTEN

Eight persons are in grips of the Ahanta West Municipal Police Command in the Western Region for attempting to burn the chief of Egyambra in the Municipality.

The Chief, Nana Blaychie, narrowly escaped death when the alleged perpetrators of the heinous crime accosted him while he was in his car.

The suspects poured petrol on the vehicle and set it Ablaze in an alleged attempt to kill him.

The unfortunate incident which took place on Thursday afternoon was partly as a result of a chieftaincy dispute in the area.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the alleged assailants poured petrol on the chief’s vehicle and quickly set it ablaze while the chief was still in it and bolted.

According to sources, the chief managed to escape with some minor injuries but his driver sustained severe burns after he also managed to come out of the car.

The chief who is currently at the hospital with his driver receiving treatment noted that the incident occurred after he went through a successful installation on that fateful day.

“I went through the installation in the community without any chaos after the ceremony, I was in a vehicle back home when some young men stopped the car along the way, poured petrol on the vehicle, and set it Ablaze”, he explained.

The Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive, John Agyare also indicated that he had information about the incident in the community while he was in a meeting.

“I was in a meeting settling another issue when I heard that there was confusion over the installation of a chief at Egyambra”.

“We quickly dispatched police officers to the community but some community members started throwing stones at the officers but they managed to arrest eight of the suspects”.

He believed that the disturbances are being orchestrated by the followers of two individuals who are all claiming to be chiefs in the community.

He has, therefore, promised to ensure that peace is restored in the community.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that most residents have fled the community.

A unit committee member, Augustine Dua, who claimed he has also fled the area, said “The community is empty, we are pleading with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene.

---DGN online