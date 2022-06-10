Monkeypox: SEND Ghana reinforces calls for gov’t to increase funding for epidemic preparedness

SEND Ghana, a subsidiary of SEND Foundation of West Africa has reiterated its calls for the government to commit more resources to finance epidemic preparedness in the country.

This is contained in a press release issued following confirmation from the Ghana Health Service that five cases of monkeypox disease have been recorded in Ghana.

According to SEND Ghana, the recording of cases of monkeypox amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Influenza A H3N2, with the first case of the latter recorded in January 2022 suggests that Ghana is currently dealing with three health emergencies in the face of the prevailing economic challenges.

While commending the Ghana Health Service for taking proactive steps to increase surveillance and cautioning the Ghanaian citizenry to be on a high alert even before the disease spreads across the country, SEND Ghana stresses that it must not end there.

“We deem it extremely necessary to reinforce our call for the government of Ghana and health policymakers to increase funding for epidemic preparedness. In emergencies such as this, reliable and adequate funding is essential to, for example, increase human resource capacity, create and sustain public awareness, strengthen surveillance and response systems to help prevent disease outbreaks, and ensure rapid response at the local level,” a press release from SEND Ghana dated June 10, 2022, reads.

SEND Ghana maintains that future epidemics are inevitable and it is, therefore, necessary to make a long-term investment in health security systems as well as preparedness to deal effectively with public health emergencies.

