W/R: Gold thief sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in hard labour

10.06.2022

A young man arrested in connection with gold theft after stabbing his victim has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in hard labour.

The convict, Isaac Addae on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold.

When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac Addae pulled out a knife, stabbed him, and robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.

After his arrest, he was subsequently processed for court.

In court on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Isaac Addae who pleaded guilty to the charges against him was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in hard labour.

“On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

“Because Isaac Addae has been duly convicted and is no longer a suspect, we have displayed his images in line with our new standard operating procedure,” parts of a statement from the Police issued on Friday read.

Any member of the public who can recognise the convict in connection with other crimes is advised to contact the nearest Police station for further action.