National Cathedral: Project suspended since March, over 200 employees sacked — Ablakwa reveals

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has uncovered that the National Cathedral project has been suspended since March with over 200 employees laid off due to financial difficulties.

According to him, it is very shocking to hear that after the government has injected about GHS200 million, the project is still stagnant due to a lack of finance even though they are still at an infant stage.

“The Akufo-Addo Cathedral Scandal gets murkier: Project contractors had to suspend work since March because of lack of funds. Appointments of more than 200 employees terminated (see evidence attached). They are all shocked at GHS200million revelations.

“Na sika no akɔ hyɛ hen?” he added in a Twi dialect to wit, "where has the money gone to?"

He revealed this in a tweet on June 10, 2022, with a copy of the employee's contract termination document, which is dated March 14, 2022, and signed by Mr. Grant Ramsey, the Project Manager, attached.

According to the project manager, the termination of RIBADE COMPANY LIMITED’s contract with the employees had become necessary due to the lack of money from the National Cathedral Secretariat, resulting in the suspension of the project.

“Due to the lack of payment from National Cathedral of Ghana which has resulted in the project being suspended, RIBADE COMPANY LTD is required under the Contract to mitigate costs.”

“In compliance with such an obligation under the Contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement,” portions of the document reads.

Mr. Ablakwa has been critical of the President's decision to build a National Cathedral, arguing that government should prioritize other pressing issues rather than fulfilling his personal pledge to God by using the taxpayers' money.

