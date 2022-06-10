Be part of this historic demonstration — Sammy Gyamfi on June 28 ‘Arise Ghana Demo’

The National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the youth to partake in the coming June 28 'Arise Ghana' demonstration.

In a post on his Twitter handle on June 10, 2022, he announced that the ARISE GHANA group, who are the pioneers of the demonstration, have successfully concluded negotiations with the Ghana police service.

According to Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the demonstration seeks to imprint the new phase of the development of this country, "so we, as citizens, should embrace the chance to ensure the redemption of the country."

His post reads, “Arise Ghana concludes modalities with Police over June 28 Demo. Make it a point to be part of this historic demonstration which will mark the beginning of a new paradigm in the destiny of this country. Let us ARISE and SAVE GHANA NOW!.”

The ‘Arise Ghana’ group is spearheaded by Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado, and Abdul Rahman Zakari, who represented them at the meeting with the police administration.

Last month, the coalition held a press conference and demanded that the government not only withdraw E. I. 144 but stop the alleged land grabbing in the Achimota Forest Reserve and repeal the Electronic Transaction Levy.

The police had rejected their request after the organisers planned to stage an armed demonstration.