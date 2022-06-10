Togbe Afede XIV refunded ex-gratia to prick our conscience to push for reforms – Prof. Kwaku Azar

Prof. Kwaku Azar

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popular known as Kwaku Azar has rubbished claims that Togbe Afede XIV refunded the over GHS365,000 ex-gratia paid to him by the government because he wanted commendation.

According to Prof. Kwaku Azar, he believes the gesture is to prick the conscience of Ghanaians to insist on reforms.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State has been in the news after he confirmed in a press release that he refunded over GHS365,000 to the state after it was paid into his account by the Council of State secretariat for work done between 2017 and 2021.

He explained for a part-time job that came with salary and other benefits, he felt it was inappropriate to be paid such an amount as ex-gratia.

Amid talks to make Togbe Afede XIV look bad in the eyes of the public, Prof. Kwaku Azar has taken to his Facebook page to indicate that critics are only trying to use diversionary tactics for their own interest.

He said Togbe Afede XIV refunded what he was paid because he wants to remind us that we are a poor country that can hardly meet our basic needs and is in no position to keep making these payments.

In another post on his Facebook wall, Prof. Kwaku Azar said professors who chair committees to propose the kind of ex-gratia to be paid to people that serve the country are to be blamed.

He noted that the committees can determine and recommend zero ex-gratia and peg Article 71 salaries to that of the police, nurses or lecturers.