Ignore videos of alleged plastic rice; they are false – FDA to Ghanaians

The Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has implored the citizenry to disregard videos of alleged plastic rice in the market.

This is contained in a press release issued by the authority after citing videos of alleged plastic rice that has found its way onto the Ghanaian market.

After following up and making the necessary checks, the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority has come to the conclusion that all claims are untrue.

“Results from the analyses showed that all the samples were in fact authentic rice and not plastic as perceived by the public,” the FDA said in a press release on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

It added, “the videos on the alleged plastic rice are false and must be ignored”.

The FDA assures the general public of continued efforts to ensure food on the Ghanaian market is always authentic and healthy for consumption.

It said it will remain resolute in its dealings to see to it that food produced locally and those imported are safe at all times.

“The public should be assured that the FDA will continue to monitor the quality and safety of the varieties of rice on the market, both local and imported, to safeguard public health and safety,” the FDA release added.

Below is a copy of the press release: