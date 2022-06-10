With our unity we can force our leaders to respond to our demands — Sam George after removal gay billboard

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Mr. Sam Nartey George, in his recent tweet in the late hours of Thursday, asserted that unity and collectiveness can compel leaders to respond to their demands easily.

Mr. Sam Nartey George, on his Twitter page on Thursday, June 9, 2022, says whether its New Patriotic Party (NPP) or National Democratic Congress (NDC) "we seek something from, the only tool we must employ as citizens is unity and using the same voices, and with that, our voices will be easily heard and responded to because power belongs to the masses."

According to him, there is an authority in our culture that has made it possible for the removal of the billboard finally from the N1 motorway.

“We can get results from the authorities (NDC or NPP) if we unite and collectively demand the changes we desire. True power belongs to the people. The billboard has fallen 'frat'. Power to our cultural sovereignty,” part of his tweet reads.

Hon. Sam George and his group have been in the news for demanding the removal of an LGBTQ+ Billboard on the N1 Tema motorway.