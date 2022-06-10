CDD-Ghana, Eduwatch launch report on review of Education Sector Medium Term Development Plan

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and the Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has launched a new report on the review of the Education Sector Medium Term Development Plan (ESMTDP) 2018-2021.

Ghana’s ESMTDP 2018-2021 is a plan put together by the Ministry of Education detailing the vision and the policies for realizing the ambition of transforming Ghana into a ‘learning nation’.

It recognizes the strengths and weaknesses of the current system and describes strategies to address the challenges in order to give every Ghanaian child the opportunity to succeed and contribute to national development.

With the timeline of the plan elapsing last year, CDD-Ghana and Eduwatch partnered for a joint research with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office-UK (FCDO) to ascertain with data whether the ESMTDP achieved what it set out to do.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, CDD-Ghana held an event at its head office in Accra to launch and disseminate the findings of the report on the review of the Education Sector Medium Term Development Plan.

From the report, although some set targets were met especially in the area of bridging the gender parity in schools and the training of quality teachers, it was uncovered that most of the targets were unmet.

Amongst other things, the lack of infrastructure continues to be a major problem facing education in the country despite the pledge by the government to put up school buildings to get rid of schools under trees.

Continually, it was uncovered from the report that many school children are unable to complete Junior High School particularly in the rural areas due to lack of facilities.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch event, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare said his outfit found out through the research that some 4,000 primary schools in the country do not have the JHS component for continuation.

“We are doing well in the area of teacher-quality improvement. We have also made significant progress in the area of gender quality in ensuring that more girls in proportion to boys are in school. It is however important to note that we are lagging behind on most of the portal access indicators. Primary to junior high school transition is below target, the number of schools competing JHS is also below target.

“This is mainly because about 4,000 primary schools do not have junior high schools. So students are graduating from primary schools and backing out of school into the community. It is a national thing in both urban and rural areas,” Kofi Asare said.

The Africa Education Watch Director in a proposal to the government recommended that in the next plan of the government, it should commit more financial resources.

“The recommendation is that the government in the next four years will have to ensure that we invest more in education. Ghana must increase its investment in education. Apart from that, by 2020 we were contributing about 17% of public expenditure to education. Within the next medium-term the government must ensure that we increase it to at least 20%.

“Most importantly, out of that 20% that goes into education half must go into basic education so that we will have much resources to expand equitable access and overtake the quality improvement that we need,” Kofi Asare added.

Click on Review of the Education Sector Medium Term Development Plan 2018-2021 to access the report for findings and recommendations on the way forward.