Gov’t has failed to ‘think’ in the midst of hardships – Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has lambasted the ruling government over what he insists is the inability to think in the midst of the hardships the citizenry is going through.

Speaking on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the NDC chairman made the claim that the country under President Akufo-Addo is in a total mess.

Adding that nothing is working in the country under the ruling NPP government, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo stressed that it is important that the government urgently puts on its thinking cap to try and find solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

“Why are prices of goods and services skyrocketing in Ghana but not the same situation as our neighbours? What's happening?

“Ghana is in a complete mess under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Nothing is working well,” Samuel Ofosu Ampofo noted.

The NDC National Chairman added, “Government not thinking looking at our economic situation as a country. The thinking cap must be on.”

Due to the said hardships, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says he has stopped working as a poultry farmer.

According to him, he is closing down all his poultry farms because the sector has totally collapsed under President Akufo-Addo.