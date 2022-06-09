Why is Borrusia Dortmund coming to Ghana despite having few fans here? — Manasseh Azure wonders

09.06.2022 LISTEN

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian investigative journalist is wondering why Borrusia Dortmund would visit Ghana despite having few fans here.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the journalist hilariously questioned in the local Twi dialect saying, "What is your business coming here when your supporters here are like that of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

“Anka Borussia Dortmund de3 Ghana fa mo ho ben? CPP foo dɔɔso kyɛn mo supporters wo krom ha,” he wrote.

In a reply to his post, a netizen with the account name Ishmael Nsobila said “It a subtle campaign to fetch fans and followership. After this activity, people who never heard and seen BVB will start following their exploits.”

Manasseh replied the netizen, “they should sign one Ghanaian player and see. I started following Chelsea because of Michael Essien. When he left and they sacked Mourinho in his second coming, I also left.”

Former Borrusia Dortmund players are currently in Ghana in preparation for a legendary match against Ghanaian legends on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the legends arrived in the country.

Dortmund's squads will face Ghana's Abedi Pele, C.K Akonor, Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Nkoom and others.

The Dortmund sides are Tinga, Jan Koller, Kevin Großkreutz, Mohamed Zidan, Ibrahim Tanko, Victor Ikpeba, Jörg Heinrich (player coach), Norbert Dickel, Roman Weidenfeller, Evanilson, Dede, Oliver Kirch, David Odonkor, Patrick Owomoyela, Florian Kringe.