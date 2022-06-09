Include warranty clauses in road contracts to ensure roads don't destroy early — Political Analyst to Government

A political analyst, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, has urged government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways to add warranty clauses when awarding road contracts to ensure that the roads serve for a long time before damage.

Speaking on Accra-based UTV, Nana Ntow said for roads to be well-constructed, government must enter into proper agreements where both parties will agree that when roads do not last long, the contractors will go back and repair them at their own cost.

According to him, the government has been investing hugely in road repair due to shoddy work.

“I don't know the kind of contracts they sign with the contractors that have been resulting in so many roads being spoilt a few periods after constructing them. To me, they should attach a warranty so that they will come back to repair the roads with their own money because such things have been causing us a lot of money,” he stated.

He urges government not to favor anybody, regardless of the person's social status or political affiliation, in implementing this policy to curb shoddy work.