STU hosts Bono regional edition of 2022 Green Ghana Day

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) is hosting the Bono regional edition of the Green Ghana Day event on Friday June 10, 2022, as part of activities marking this year’s World Environment Day.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene is joining the Vice-Chancellors of the Sunyani Technical University and the University of Energy and Natural Resources as well as officials of the Forestry Commission and other institutions to kick-start the planting of about one million trees in various parts of the region.

A statement issued by STU ahead of the event said “as we celebrate our 55th Anniversary this year, the Management, staff and students are committed to planting and nurturing two thousand trees on the Green Ghana Day as a legacy project aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change.”

About Green Ghana

The Green Ghana initiative, introduced last year, seeks to create enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action toward restoration of degraded landscape in the country and inculcate in youth the value of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits

It further seeks to mitigate watersheds, enhance livelihoods towards communities through engagement in the production of tree seedlings and beautify our communities and environment in general.

This year’s Green Ghana Day is under the theme, “Mobilizing for a Greener Future.”