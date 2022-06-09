You have 24hours to pull down LGBTQ+ billboard – Anti-gay group to IGP

09.06.2022 LISTEN

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has given the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Advertisers Association of Ghana 24hours to pull down a billboard erected on the Accra – Tema motorway that the coalition says promotes LGBT+.

On the billboard are four hands joined together and each hand had a band or a bracelet designed with the colours of the LGBTQ+ group.

Right on the billboard was a clear inscription, “When all Ghanaians are treated equally no matter who they are, no matter who they love, that is true freedom”.

MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George, a member of those who sponsored the Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values and MP for South Dayi Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor are calling for the billboard to be pulled down and the advertising agency punished for erecting it.

Source: Classfmonline.com