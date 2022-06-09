'Paul Adom-Otchere is an ass-kisser, comedy show host, airport flower bouquet kleptomaniac' — Oliver Vormawor goes wild

09.06.2022 LISTEN

A lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has taken the Accra-based Metro TV’s 'Good Evening Ghana' show host, Paul Adom-Otchere to the cleaners.

According to the post cited by ModernGhana News on the convener's Facebook wall on Thursday, June 9, 2022, he described Paul Adom-Otchere as a "Diagnoser of Megalomaniacs, Stomach Infrastructure Builder, Grand Master of Serial Callers Anonymous, and others."

He added, “Dr. Paul Adom-Otchere. First of his name. Diagnoser of Megalomaniacs. House Boy Econometrician. Stomach Infrastructure Builder. If Inferiority Complex had a name. The Footsoldiers success story. Like President Like Ass-Kisser. MC of Greatest Evening Comedy Show. Grand Master of Serial Callers Anonymous. Airport flower Bouquet Kleptomaniac.”

His hot jab follows Paul Adom-Otchere’s recent banter with Togbe Afede XIV, ex-member of the council, over his refusal to accept an amount of GHC365,392.67 as ex-gratia after his 4-year service on the council.

After Togbe Afede explains why he rejected the money, the host of the 'Good Evening Ghana' show repeatedly attacked him (Togbe Afede XIV), calling him a hypocrite and questioning whether he rejected allowances and salaries while on the council.

Even though many people have been applauding Togbe's kind gestures toward the country's development, Dr. Paul Adom-Otchere and others thinks otherwise.