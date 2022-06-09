Achimota Forest: 'We're the rightful owners' — La Leshie Chief releases Allodium Indenture signed by Governor of Gold Coast

Chief of La Leshie, Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I

09.06.2022 LISTEN

The Chief of La Leshie, Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, has challenged Government's decision to release 361 acres of land on the periphery of the Achimota forest reserve to any family claiming ownership of the Forest.

According to him, the people of La Leshie are the rightful owners of the Achimota Forest land and not the Owoos family.

Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I made this know in his engagement with ModernGhana News and some selected journalists in Accra.

He stated that he has an Indenture covering the land.

The chief said he is ready to provide proof of ownership of the land and further challenged any family or Stool that has the indenture of the Achimota Forest land to provide it.

Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, further stated that contrary to assertion that the Achimota Forest land was acquired in 1917, the acquisition was rather made in 1931.

For this reason, he is calling on government to ignore any other family or stool that is claiming ownership of the Achimota Forest.

The La Leshie Mantse revealed that the Achimota Forest land acquisition was spearheaded by the late La Mantse Nii Maale Dada IV and others (signatories Name and titles) which was signed by Humphrey Edward Gibson Bartlett on behalf of the Governor of the Gold Coast Colony in the presence of Yemofio who was the 1st DIV. Clerk, land Dept.

Nii Leshie further revealed that when the British landed in Gold Coast, it was their grandparents who gave the Achimota Forest land out with proper documentation which can be found in the national archives.

The document he added was signed by the District Commissioner and attested by some elders of La, which according to him will be provide to the government at the appropriate time.

He further revealed that, there are documents to show that the British used part of the Achimota Forest land as a place to keep stones and other road construction materials for the construction of the Dodowa road for which compensations are yet to be paid to the people of La Leshie.

He called on the government to as a matter of urgency meet the people of La Leshie to negotiate on how the compensation will be paid.

He added that the La Leshie people will sit with the government to address the issue of the Land and the way forward.

The chief indicated that the La Leshie people are in support of the government Green Ghana Agenda hence their call for negotiation.

According to Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, he will be writing to the government with his documentation related to the transaction on the Achimota forest land.

He advises the Owoo family and the Osu stool claiming ownership of the land to go to Court than engaging in a media banter.

According to him, all those claiming ownership of the Achimota Forest land are just throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians to claim what does not belong to them.

At a press conference on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Jinapor, said the government is returning 361 acres of land on the peripheries of the forest reserve in the national capital, to the custodial owners, since those lands have not been used for their intended purpose.

This matter has stirred several controversies in the country as many beginning to suspect the policians of using the Owoos family to annex lands at the Achimota Forest Reserve.