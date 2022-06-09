Video: Pipe burst floods Kumasi Central Business District

09.06.2022 LISTEN

Parts of the Central Business District of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 9, 2022, flooded heavily following a pipe burst in the city.

Thousands of gallons of treated water went waste at a place between the new Kejetia Market and the Kumasi Central Market which is currently under construction.

The pipe suspected to be one of the main water supply lines of the Ghana Water Company Limited, according to traders burst on Wednesday.

Traders told this reporter that the water started flowing on Wednesday night.

Video footage of the flooding captured by traders show roads and cars partially submerged by the water.

Several wares belonging to traders according to eyewitnesses were destroyed in the process.

A trader who could not hide her frustration said “this is really a mess. I don’t who is responsible for this and where it is flowing from but…it is not a good sight at all because it is making trading activities difficult."

Some traders however lambasted the Ghana Water Company for not doing anything up to now.