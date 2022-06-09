Provide proper security for citizenry to feel at peace — Security Analyst to government

09.06.2022 LISTEN

Mr Bill Godson Ocloo, a security analyst and crisis management professional has advised government to strengthen and retool the security structure in the country for every citizen to feel at safe.

According to him, data shows that in the first quarter of 2022, the West Africa sub-region has recorded over 160 terrorist attacks out of 346 on the whole continent.

He noted that African leaders have a lot to do to tackle the terrorist threats on the continent.

"What is it that African leaders are not doing right that the growing rate of insecurity is at the high right like this, the leaders must check their backs well," he stated.

Mr Bill was responding to the growing threat of terrorists in Africa which he said must be tackled head-on for everyone to have the free mind to operate freely.

Mr Bill in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana News indicated that corruption, unemployment, agitations and civil unrest among the youth can fuel terrorism.

"If we continue this way, l tell you the future of Ghana for that matter that of African countries could be in jeopardy," he intimated.

He added, "You see a country like Togo is under attack by terrorists, it will affect every country sharing boundary with them especially Ghana which has a good relationship with them. Can you imagine it is speculated that over one million weapons are in the hands of citizens with hundred thousand not licensed and renewed?"