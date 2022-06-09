Bawumia launches 'No Guarantor Students Loan'

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the ‘No Guarantor Student Loan’ policy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, on Wednesday June 8.

The policy, he said, was a promise made by the Akufo-Addo government prior to the 2020 elections, is to make tertiary education accessible to Ghanaian youth, especially graduates from the highly subscribed Free Senior High School programme.

“With the No Guarantor Student Loan, the cumbersome and restrictive scheme of students providing SSNIT contributors as guarantors before they could access student loan for tertiary education, has been abolished.

“The No Guarantor Student Loan policy makes it possible for qualified young Ghanaians to access loans to fund their tertiary education, using their Ghanacard,” he said in a Facebook post after the launch.

—3news.com