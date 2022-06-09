Kumasi: Two armed robbers sentenced to 40 years imprisonment

09.06.2022 LISTEN

Two armed robbers found guilty of crime have been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment to spend 20 years behind bars each.

The two including Emeka Opara and Samuel Kalo were arrested on May 30, 2022, after they attacked a victim at ECOBANK, Abrepo Junction in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where they succeeded in bolting with a bag containing an amount of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 30, 000.00).

After retrieving the stolen money and processing the two robbers to court, the Police have succeeded in winning the case.

“Because the two have been duly convicted and are no longer suspects, we have displayed their images in line with our new standard operating procedure,” parts of a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday morning read.

The Police are urging any member of the public who can recognise any of them in connection with other crimes, to kindly contact the nearest police station for further action.

In addition, the Ghana Police Service has reiterated its assurance that it will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice.