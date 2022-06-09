Do you feel deceived after hearing the National Cathedral is now funded by taxpayers monies? — Prof Gyampo to Clergy

09.06.2022 LISTEN

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has quizzed men of God in the country on whether they feel deceived after hearing Akufo-Addo is using taxpayers' money for the building of the National Cathedral, a promise he (the President) personally made to God.

His comment follows government decision to grant the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral.

A letter, signed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to the Controller and Accountant’s General, directed that the money be credited to Ribade Limited, for part payment of outstanding claims.

“Authority is hereby granted to you to release the sum [of] GH¢25, 000,000.00 as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” the letter added.

Reacting to this on his Facebook page on Wednesday, June 8 while tagging Arch Bishop Duncan Williams' statement in 2019 where he said, “I don't see why people should fight national cathedral project when it's not funded by taxpayers’ money.”

He again asked whether the Men of God can reveal their feelings as to whether or not they have been deceived.

“So, now that we know that the taxpayer’s money has been pumped into this project, how do our revered men of God feel? Do they feel deceived? If so, can they make a public statement about this?” he questioned.