Akufo-Addo's inability to reshuffle his ministers denied Ghana good brains — Prof Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana's political science department, claims Ghana's developmental setbacks can be blamed on Akufo-Addo's inability to initiate a ministerial reshuffle.

Prof Gyampo stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, that the President's action has prevented Ghana from bringing in new people with adequate knowledge of economic management who could have helped redeem the nation from economic difficulties.

He noted that the president's failure to reshuffle his cabinet is something that no subsequent administration should replicate.

“The President’s inability to undertake a major reshuffle of his ministers has palpably denied Ghana of the brains, talents, and expertise that could have been tapped for national development. Are these the only Men? This precedent isn’t worth emulating.” His post reads.

Unlike previous governments, President Akufo-Addo has not conducted any ministerial reshuffles following those in his first term, with the only one being in February 2019.

This has sparked much debate among Ghanaians, who believe that the reason for the country's economic insecurity is underperforming ministers who need to be fired.