Akufo-Addo will now use Monkeypox as an excuse — Manneseh Azure

An investigative journalist of the Accra-based online news portal, the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has asserted that Nana Akufo Addo will now use the monkeypox outbreak as his excuse for the poor economic performance.

In a Facebook post by Manasseh Azure on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, he asserted that the President will be adding another blame aside from the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war since they have been overused.

“Monkeypox will give the Akufo-Addo administration another excuse since Covid-19 and Ukraine are becoming stale,” he wrote.

His post comes just hours after the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, stated at a press conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, that Ghana has recorded five cases of monkeypox disease.

Nana Addo has frequently stated that the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to Ghana’s economic crisis.

Notable among those claims is his assertion on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where the President stated that Russia’s bomb on Ukraine is "affecting our pockets of Ghanaians."

“The bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away, but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana. Even so, we have managed to ensure that fuel supplies have not been disrupted, unlike in several other parts of the world,” President Akufo Addo emphasised.