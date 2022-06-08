Delay runs to CID for arrest of lady posing as her former house help

A seasoned Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known in the media circles as Delay, has denied knowing a lady in a viral video who claims to be her former house help.

In a post on her Facebook wall on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Delay announced that anyone who assists her in locating the said lady in the video will be highly appreciated.

According to her, the lady in question is not her former house help.

“A video has been circulating of a young lady who claims to have been my house help in the past. I have never met her and your assistance will be appreciated if you can help locate her,” the post reads.

The video in question was seen circulating on social media just a few days after Delay's friend now an enemy, Afia Schwarzenegger called her Delay) a 47-year-old barren.

In the video, the lady who claims to be former house help appears to be defending Delay, claiming she (Delay) has a child and not barren as Afia Schwarzenegger has been spreading around.

“There is a trending issue on social media that Delay has no child, Delay has a female child. I have been with Delay in her house before as a house help and at that time her daughter was a year and a half old,” The lady claimed and showered blessings on Delays for being a good person to her while in her house.

Interestingly, Delay rather got offended and denied knowledge of the said lady.

In a recent development to this story, Delay has officially petitioned the Ghana Police Service's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist her search for the lady.

This is by a letter cited on Facebook which was signed by her lawyer Barrister Nsia Opoku on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.