Recycling waste the only means to improve proper waste management — AMA’s Ing. Noi

The head of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly's waste management department, Engineer Solomon Noi said Ghana can only achieve success in waste management if waste materials are recycled.

While offering in-service training to a section of environmental health officials from various municipal assemblies in the Greater Accra region at the La Dade Kotopon General Assembly’s event center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, he noted that waste management agencies should invest heavily in infrastructure that will enable them convert the waste into reusable items.

“We can only be successful in our quest for proper economic management if we focus on recycling our waste materials and to do that we have to invest heavily into infrastructures that will help make process our waste,” Ing. Noi asserted.

He added, “Like I said we have analyzed our waste and realize that putting them together in one place is not helping to achieve the circularity we need so we need a holistic change to this approach other than that investors will be spending too many resources and energy in cleaning the contaminated materials before they can process them.”

He urged the government to assist in the provision of sanitation infrastructure in all regions of the country in order to achieve this goal of waste recycling.

He made these remarks as the key trainer at the Green African Youth Organization (GAYO) capacity-building training for environmental health officers.